ICICI Bank crosses 1 million users on WhatsApp platform

ICICI Bank today announced that it has crossed a milestone of 1 million users on its WhatsApp banking platform. ICICI Bank had introduced WhatsApp banking services three months ago to enable its retail customers to undertake a slew of banking requirements from their home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. “Over a million of users have adopted the service in a short span of three months. We have mostly seen that millennials across the country are using WhatsApp for their banking needs. With the encouraging response, we aim to double the number of users in next three months to 2 million,"Bijith Bhaskar, Head- Digital Channels & Partnership, ICICI Bank said.