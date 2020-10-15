ICICI Bank today announced launch of services to enable customers to create fixed deposits (FDs), pay utility bills and access details of trade finance instantly on WhatsApp. ICICI Bank is the first one in the industry to provide these services on WhatsApp. These new services scale up the total number of banking services available to ICICI Bank customers on WhatsApp to 25.

Bijith Bhaskar, Head- Digital Channels & Partnership, ICICI Bank said, “With the growing prominence of social media in every-day life, we believe that banking on WhatsApp offers immense convenience to our customers. Over two million users have adopted banking services on WhatsApp in a short span of six months. Enthused by the response, we have added these new industry-first services. WhatsApp Banking is now available for retail, NRI, corporate and MSME customers with a variety of services."

Here is how to start using WhatsApp Banking instantly:

· Save number and say ‘Hi’: The customer simply needs to save ICICI Bank’s verified WhatsApp profile number, 86400 86400, to his/her ‘contacts’ on the mobile phone and send <Hi> to this number from his/her mobile number which is registered with the Bank. The Bank will respond with a list of services available.

· Type keyword for service: From the list of services, type the keyword of the service required. The service is carried out and displayed instantly.

Simple steps to use the new banking services on WhatsApp:

1) Create a fixed deposit

The service enables customers to create fixed deposit instantly on WhatsApp. Type keyword like <FD>, <Fixed Deposit> and select the FD amount—anything between Rs10,000 to ₹1 crore-- and the tenure. The system displays interest rates for different tenures and the amount of money on maturity.

2) Make a bill payment

-Customers can now conveniently pay utility bills like electricity, cooking gas and postpaid mobile connection through WhatsApp.

- In case of electricity bill, the customer has to provide electricity board and consumer number.

-For paying the bill of postpaid mobile connection, the phone number and the network need to be confirmed by the customer.

- For paying cooking gas bill, the customer has to confirm the gas provider and the customer ID.

Type keyword like <Pay Bills>, <Electricity>, <Gas>, <Mobile postpaid>

Here are the steps for simple trade finance related banking services

Check customer ID & Import Export (IE) code: Inquire customer ID and import export code linked to the customer account. Type keyword like <Trade> <Trade services> <Customer ID > <IE Code>

View credit limit: Check limits of all the credit facilities available with the Bank. Customer can see the limit ID, total amount of sanction limit, available limit and validity of the credit limit on WhatsApp. Type keyword like <Trade> <Trade services> <Limit Availability>

Track inward remittances pending for settlement: View all the foreign inward remittances received and pending for settlement. Type keyword like <Trade> <Trade services> <Pending for settlement>

View inward remittances credit history: Get to know about the credits received through inward remittances. Type keyword like <Trade> <Trade services> <Statement>

The Bank launched a host of services on WhatsApp six months ago. The list includes checking savings account balance, last three transactions, credit card limit, get details of pre-approved instant loan offers, block/unblock credit/debit card in a secure manner, opening of instant savings account in a few minutes, opting for loan moratorium, access PDF of some prominent newspapers /magazines and locating nearby essential stores.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via