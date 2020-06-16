ICICI Bank cuts fixed deposit (FD) rates. Check out latest rates here

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised fixed deposit rates, effective from today. Many banks have been lowering their deposit rates citing surplus liquidity. Earlier this month, on June 4, ICICI Bank had cut interest rate on savings account deposits of less than ₹50 lakh to 3%, a reduction of by 25 bps as against 3.25% earlier. Likewise, for deposits of ₹50 lakh and above, the account holders will earn interest of 3.50%, down from 3.75%.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised fixed deposit rates, effective from today. Many banks have been lowering their deposit rates citing surplus liquidity. Earlier this month, on June 4, ICICI Bank had cut interest rate on savings account deposits of less than ₹50 lakh to 3%, a reduction of by 25 bps as against 3.25% earlier. Likewise, for deposits of ₹50 lakh and above, the account holders will earn interest of 3.50%, down from 3.75%.

Currently, banks have ample liquidity, and a comparatively less demand for loans due to the lockdown. This has put pressure on deposit rates.

Currently, banks have ample liquidity, and a comparatively less demand for loans due to the lockdown. This has put pressure on deposit rates. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Starting from interest rate of 2.75% on FD deposits between 7 days to 14 days, ICICI Bank is currently offering 5.15% on deposits between 1 year to 389 days. Customers get 5.35% on FDs with maturity between 18 months days and 2 years 5.35% which rises to 5.50% on deposits of over three years.

Senior citizens get an additional interest rate of 50 basis points across all maturities.

ICICI Bank FD rates on deposits below ₹2 crore (general public):

7 days to 14 days 2.75%

15 days to 29 days 3.00%

30 days to 45 days 3.25%

46 days to 60 days 3.50%

61 days to 90 days 3.50%

91 days to 120 days 4.10%

121 days to 184 days 4.10%

185 days to 210 days 4.50%

211 days to 270 days 4.50%

271 days to 289 days 4.50%

290 days to less than 1 year 4.75%

1 year to 389 days 5.15%

390 days to < 18 months 5.15%

18 months days to 2 years 5.35%

2 years 1 day to 3 years 5.35%

3 years 1 day to 5 years 5.50%

5 years 1 day to 10 years 5.50%

5 Years (80C FD) – Max to ₹1.50 lakh 5.50%

ICICI Bank FD rates on deposits below ₹2 crore (senior citizens):

7 days to 14 days 3.25%

15 days to 29 days 3.50%

30 days to 45 days 3.75%

46 days to 60 days 4%

61 days to 90 days 4%

91 days to 120 days 4.6%

121 days to 184 days 4.6%

185 days to 210 days 5%

211 days to 270 days 5%

271 days to 289 days 5%

290 days to less than 1 year 5.25%

1 year to 389 days 5.65%

390 days to < 18 months 5.65%

18 months days to 2 years 5.85%

2 years 1 day to 3 years 5.85%

3 years 1 day to 5 years 6%

5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.3% (ICICI Bank Golden Years FD)

5 Years (80C FD) – Max to ₹1.50 lakh 5.50%