ICICI Bank extends its special FD scheme for senior citizens. Know more

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Earlier, the ICICI Bank's Golden Years FD Rates that came into effect from January 20, 2022, were set to end on April 08, 2022. However, ICICI Bank has now extended the scheme on its official website till October 7, 2022.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
ICICI Bank has extended its special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens. Now, an elderly individuals can enjoy exclusive additional interest rates on their FDs below ₹2 crore till October 7, 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
ICICI Bank has extended its special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens. Now, an elderly individuals can enjoy exclusive additional interest rates on their FDs below ₹2 crore till October 7, 2022.
Earlier, the ICICI Bank's Golden Years FD Rates that came into effect from January 20, 2022, were set to end on April 08, 2022. However, ICICI Bank has now extended the scheme on its official website till October 7, 2022.
Earlier, the ICICI Bank's Golden Years FD Rates that came into effect from January 20, 2022, were set to end on April 08, 2022. However, ICICI Bank has now extended the scheme on its official website till October 7, 2022.
Furthermore, it needs to be noted that in case the deposit opened in the above scheme is prematurely withdrawn/closed after, on or after 5 years 1 day, the applicable penal rate will be 1.25%. In case the deposit opened in the scheme is prematurely withdrawn/closed before 5 years and 1 day, the prevailing premature withdrawal policy will be applicable.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!