Following the guidelines of Reserve Bank of India, the ICICI Bank has extended moratorium till August 31. This moratorium will be applicable for the principal and interest falling due between June 1 to August 31, 2020.

Customers need to apply to avail the benefits of the moratorium. If they fail to apply, loan instalments will continue to be debited every month as per the existing process, the bank said.

Here are the things you must know about ICICI Bank's moratorium facility

1) Duration of moratorium

The moratorium facility will be granted for up to a period of three months, for all loans/facilities falling due for payments between June 1, 2020 and August 31, 2020.

2) Rules to apply for moratorium

ICICI Bank customers an apply for one month at a time. So if one needs to avail moratorium for three months, he or she needs to apply every month, starting from June.

3) On these payments moratorium will be applicable

Moratorium is available for these payments: 1) principal and/or interest components, 2) Equated Monthly Instalments or EMIs, 3) credit card dues.

4) Interest during moratorium:

The interest will accrue during the moratorium period, according to the terms and conditions applicable to the respective credit facilities.

5) How to apply for moratorium

Customer can n opt for the moratorium by clicking on the link shared by the ICICI Bank through SMS or e-mail. You may also visit the bank’s website for moratorium details. The bank customers

6) When to apply for moratorium:

The customer needs to submit the moratorium request at least five working days before EMI due date. If anyone submits the request in less than five working days from the EMI due date or after the EMI due date, the EMI will be debited from the account. However, the EMI will be refunded within seven working days.

Customer will be able to make request for EMI refund for a particular month during that month itself.

7) How will bank charge the interest on on term loans such as home loans, personal loans, two-wheeler loans, auto loans and education loan?

The accrued interest would be added to the principal amount, resulting to increase in residual tenure of the loan. If the loan tenure cannot be extended, the EMI amount will increase. Please refer to the relevant applicable terms and conditions for further details.

8) Customer has to apply every month

Even if the customer has availed the moratorium facility before, he/she has to apply every month for the facility. The customer is eligible to apply for moratorium for the months of June, July and August’20 even if he/she has not availed it previously.

10) Moratorium won't be applicable in such cases

The loans/facilities availed from March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020 are not eligible for the moratorium, since they have been availed on the basis of current evaluation of the customer’s cash flows, the bank said.

11) No late payment, no affect on credit score

No late payment charges or default interest or additional interest shall be levied during the moratorium period. It will have no adverse impact on the credit history of the customer or borrower.

12) How to cancel moratorium

ICICI Bank customer may apply for moratorium cancellation on or before 24th day of the moratorium month. One can visit your nearest loan servicing branch, or call the bank's customer care number. One can also can send us a SMS through from the registered mobile number, mentioning, ‘EXITMORAT’ to 5676766 or 9215676766 for cancellation.

