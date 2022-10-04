Private banker, ICICI Bank hikes interest rate by 25 basis points on bulk fixed deposits between ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore on a particular tenure of 61 days to 90 days. Also, the bank has revised rates on FDs from ₹5 crore to ₹500 crore and above. The interest rates are the same for both public and senior citizens and have come into effect from October 4, 2022. Last week, the bank hiked FD rates by also 25 basis points on deposits below ₹2 crore. The FD rates are increased in line with RBI's fourth repo rate cut for FY23 to 5.9%.

