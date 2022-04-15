ICICI Bank hikes FD interest rates; Check latest rates here

Further, the bank offers a 4.30% rate on 15 months to less than 18 months tenure from the previous 4.20%, while 4.40% is applicable on 18 months to 2 years tenure from the previous 4.30%. Meanwhile, a 4.6% rate is offered on 2 years 1 day to 3 years tenure compared to the previous 4.5%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}