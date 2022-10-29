ICICI Bank hikes FD rates by up to 50 bps, special deposit scheme extended

With effect from 29th October 2022, ICICI Bank has also extended the validity period from 31st October 2022 to 7th April 2023 of its special fixed deposit scheme "ICICI Bank Golden Years FD". On ICICI Bank Golden Years FD, resident senior citizens will get an additional interest rate on an FD of 0.20% over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50% per annum. The scheme comes with a fixed tenor of 5 years 1 day, up to 10 years and on this tenure ICICI Bank offers a standard interest rate of 6.25% but senior citizens will get an interest rate of 6.95% which is 70 bps higher than the standard rate. The additional rate will be offered on newly established deposits as well as deposits renewed during the scheme duration, and the interest rate is applicable on a single fixed deposit (FD) opened with ICICI Bank for an amount less than ₹2 crore.