ICICI Bank hikes FD rates on various tenures; check full details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
These rates are applicable to both general and senior citizens. These revised interest rates will be applicable for new deposits and renewal of existing term deposits.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
ICICI Bank has revised its fixed deposits interest rate by 5 basis points on tenures above 1 year to 10 years. The rates were raised for single deposits of ₹2 crore but less than ₹5 crore. The new rates have come into effect from March 30, 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
ICICI Bank has revised its fixed deposits interest rate by 5 basis points on tenures above 1 year to 10 years. The rates were raised for single deposits of ₹2 crore but less than ₹5 crore. The new rates have come into effect from March 30, 2022.
Now, ICICI Bank offers a 4.20% rate on tenure from 1 year to 389 days and 390 days to less than 15 months. Earlier, the FD rate here was 4.15%.
Now, ICICI Bank offers a 4.20% rate on tenure from 1 year to 389 days and 390 days to less than 15 months. Earlier, the FD rate here was 4.15%.
Further, the bank offers a 4.25% rate on 15 months to less than 18 months tenure compared to the previous 4.20%, while 4.35% is offered on 18 months to 2 years from the earlier 4.30%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, now, depositors can earn a 4.55% rate on 2 years 1 day to 3 years tenure. Also, a 4.65% rate is given on tenures from over 3 years to 10 years from the previous 4.6%.
The interest rates on FDs for the remaining tenure are kept unchanged. ICICI Bank continues to offer 3.70% each is offered on tenures between 271 days to less than 1 year. Moreover, 3.6% is given on tenures between 185 days to 270 days, while 3.35% is applicable on 91 days to 184 days periods. 3% interest rate is offered on 61 days to 90 days tenure.
Additionally, in the short tenure bucket, ICICI Bank gives a 2.75% rate between 30 days to 60 days, and a 2.5% rate which is the lowest is offered between 7 days to 29 days tenure.