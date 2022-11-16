ICICI Bank hikes FD rates up to 30 bps, offers 7.10% on tenors of 3 to 10 years3 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 05:41 PM IST
The leading private sector lender ICICI Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of November 16, 2022. Following the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates by up to 30 bps on a variety of tenors and is now providing interest rates on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years ranging from 3.00% to 6.50% for the general public and 3.75% to 6.50% for senior citizens.