ICICI Bank hikes FD rates up to 30 bps, offers 7.10% on tenors of 3 to 10 years

ICICI Bank FD Rates

The bank will continue to give a 3.00% interest rate on FDs maturing in the next 7 to 29 days, and a 3.50% interest rate on those maturing in the next 30 to 45 days, according to ICICI Bank. On FDs maturing in 46 days to 60 days and in 61 days to 90 days, respectively, ICICI Bank will continue to offer interest rates of 3.75% and 4.25%. Deposits that mature in 91 days to 184 days and in 185 days to 289 days will continue to earn interest at a rate of 4.50% and 5.25%, respectively. On FDs maturing in 290 days to less than 1 year, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 5.50% and on those maturing in 1 year to 15 months, ICICI Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 6.10%.