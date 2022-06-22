ICICI Bank hikes fixed deposit (FD) rates twice in 6 days

As per the ICICI Bank FD interest rates being effective from today, FD rates offered by the private lender on term deposits for 185 days to less than one year is 4.65 per cent, which was 4.60 per cent till yesterday. Similarly, ICICI Bank is offering 5.35 per cent annual return on FDs for one year to two years tenors that used t o fetch 5.30 per cent annual return till 21st June 2022. ICICI Bank FD interest rates on other tenors have been left unchanged.