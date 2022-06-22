ICICI Bank hikes fixed deposit (FD) rates twice in 6 days

ICICI Bank hikes fixed deposit (FD) rates twice in 6 days1 min read . 01:18 PM IST
- ICICI Bank FD rate: The private lender has raised FD interest rates on term deposits for 185 to less than one year tenors and one year to two year tenors
ICICI Bank FD rate: After raising fixed deposit interest rates just six days ago, private lender ICICI Bank has once again raised the FD interest rates for amount below ₹2 crore. The private bank has raised FD rates by 5 bps on select tenors and the revised rates have become effective from today i.e. 22nd June 2022.
As per the official website of ICICI Bank, FD rates offered by the bank now ranges from 2.75 per cent to 5.75 per cent across tenors. The private lender has raised FD interest rates on term deposits for 185 to less than one year tenors and one year to two year tenors.
Change in ICICI FD interest rate that you should know
As per the ICICI Bank FD interest rates being effective from today, FD rates offered by the private lender on term deposits for 185 days to less than one year is 4.65 per cent, which was 4.60 per cent till yesterday. Similarly, ICICI Bank is offering 5.35 per cent annual return on FDs for one year to two years tenors that used t o fetch 5.30 per cent annual return till 21st June 2022. ICICI Bank FD interest rates on other tenors have been left unchanged.
For 185 days to less than one year, ICICI Bank is offering term deposit option with 4 tenors — 185 days to 210 days, 211 days to 270 days, 271 days to 289 days and 290 days to less than 1 year. On all these tenors, ICICI Bank has raised FD interest rates by 5 bps as term deposit for these tenors used to fetch 4.60 per cent return till yesterday.
See full list of ICICI Bank FD interest rate below:
Similarly, for one year to two year term deposits, ICICI Bank is offering 4 tenors — 1 year to 389 days, 390 days to less than 15 months, 15 months to less than 18 months and 18 months to 2 years. On all these tenors, new ICICI Bank FD interest rate offered is 5.35 per cent, which stood at 5.30 per cent till 21st June 2022.