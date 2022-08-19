ICICI Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates on tenures of 1 to 10 years

The private sector lender ICICI Bank has hiked fixed deposit interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The new fixed deposit interest rates are effective as of August 19, 2022, according to the bank's official website. Following the amendment made today, the bank increased interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from one year to ten years. The bank is now offering interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years that range from 2.75% to 5.90% for the general public and 3.25% to 6.60% for senior citizens. ICICI Bank will now give a maximum interest rate of 6.10% for non-senior citizens and 6.60% for senior citizens on fixed deposits maturing in 3 years, 1 day to 5 years.

