ICICI Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here

ICICI Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are in force from July 11, 2022.
ICICI Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits from ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr. As per the bank's official website, the new rates are in force from July 11, 2022. Following the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on a range of tenors and currently provides an interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years from 3.10 per cent to 5.75 per cent.
ICICI Bank FD Rates
The bank will continue to give a 3.10 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 to 29 days, and it has maintained its 3.25 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 30 to 45 days. The bank will continue to give interest rates of 3.50 per cent and 4.00 per cent on fixed deposits maturing in 46 days to 60 days and 61 days to 90 days, respectively, while ICICI Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.75 per cent on term deposits maturing in 91 days to 184 days. Deposits maturing in 185 days to 270 days will now offer an interest rate of 5.25% which was earlier 5.10% and for deposits maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.35% which was earlier 5.25%. On deposits maturing in one year to less than 18 months, ICICI Bank will now give an interest rate of 5.60 per cent, up from 5.40 per cent. On deposits maturing in 18 months to 10 years, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.75 per cent, up from 5.70 per cent. “These revised Fixed Deposit interest rates will be applicable for new ICICI Bank Fixed Deposits and renewal of existing Term Deposits," ICICI Bank has mentioned on its website.
The most recent interest rate adjustment for fixed deposits below ₹2 crore was made by ICICI Bank on June 22, 2022. The bank is now giving an interest rate on these deposits that ranges from 2.75 per cent to 5.75 per cent for non-senior citizens and 3.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent for older adults. Meanwhile, senior citizens should be aware that they can invest in four private sector banks to receive returns on their deposits that can outpace the current CPI inflation rate of 7.01 per cent. Recently, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and the Central Bank of India all increased interest rates on fixed deposits.