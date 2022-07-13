ICICI Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here

ICICI Bank FD Rates

The bank will continue to give a 3.10 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 to 29 days, and it has maintained its 3.25 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 30 to 45 days. The bank will continue to give interest rates of 3.50 per cent and 4.00 per cent on fixed deposits maturing in 46 days to 60 days and 61 days to 90 days, respectively, while ICICI Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.75 per cent on term deposits maturing in 91 days to 184 days. Deposits maturing in 185 days to 270 days will now offer an interest rate of 5.25% which was earlier 5.10% and for deposits maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.35% which was earlier 5.25%. On deposits maturing in one year to less than 18 months, ICICI Bank will now give an interest rate of 5.60 per cent, up from 5.40 per cent. On deposits maturing in 18 months to 10 years, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.75 per cent, up from 5.70 per cent. “These revised Fixed Deposit interest rates will be applicable for new ICICI Bank Fixed Deposits and renewal of existing Term Deposits," ICICI Bank has mentioned on its website.