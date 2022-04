Private sector lender, ICICI Bank has hiked its fixed deposit rates by 5 to 10 basis points with effect from Thursday. The interest rates were raised for bulk deposits of above ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore and on tenures above 1 year.

From today onward, ICICI Bank offers a 4.35% interest rate on tenure 1 year to 389 days compared to the previous 4.30%. Also, the bank hiked rates by 5 basis points on 390 days to less than 15 months tenure and is offering a 4.35% rate from 4.30% earlier.

The interest rate on FDs was raised by 5 basis points on 15 months to less than 18 months tenure to 4.45% from the previous 4.40%.

However, the bank raised rates by 10 basis points to 4.60% on FDs maturing 18 months to 2 years, while rates were increased by 10 basis points to 4.70% on deposits maturing 2 years 1 day to 3 years.

Further, the interest rate is hiked by 10 basis points to 4.80% each on FDs maturing 3 years 1 day to 5 years and 5 years 1 day to 10 years. Earlier, the interest rate on these tenures was 4.70%.

On the other hand, interest rates on FDs maturing below 1 year have been kept unchanged.

A 2.5% rate is offered on 7 days to 14 days and 15 days to 29 days maturity, while 2.75% is provided on 30 days to 45 days and 46 days to 60 days maturity.

3% interest rate is offered on deposits maturing 61 days to 90 days, while 3.35% is given on deposits maturing from 91 days to 184 days. Further, the interest rate is 3.6% on deposits maturing 185 days to 270 days, while the 3.80% rate is given on tenures 271 days to less than 1 year.

The above-mentioned interest rates are applicable on both general and senior citizens category.