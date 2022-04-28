ICICI Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits; Check the latest rates here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
ICICI Bank offers a 4.35% interest rate on tenure 1 year to 389 days compared to the previous 4.30%. Also, the bank hiked rates by 5 basis points on 390 days to less than 15 months tenure and is offering a 4.35% rate from 4.30% earlier.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Private sector lender, ICICI Bank has hiked its fixed deposit rates by 5 to 10 basis points with effect from Thursday. The interest rates were raised for bulk deposits of above ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore and on tenures above 1 year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Private sector lender, ICICI Bank has hiked its fixed deposit rates by 5 to 10 basis points with effect from Thursday. The interest rates were raised for bulk deposits of above ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore and on tenures above 1 year.
From today onward, ICICI Bank offers a 4.35% interest rate on tenure 1 year to 389 days compared to the previous 4.30%. Also, the bank hiked rates by 5 basis points on 390 days to less than 15 months tenure and is offering a 4.35% rate from 4.30% earlier.
From today onward, ICICI Bank offers a 4.35% interest rate on tenure 1 year to 389 days compared to the previous 4.30%. Also, the bank hiked rates by 5 basis points on 390 days to less than 15 months tenure and is offering a 4.35% rate from 4.30% earlier.
The interest rate on FDs was raised by 5 basis points on 15 months to less than 18 months tenure to 4.45% from the previous 4.40%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, the bank raised rates by 10 basis points to 4.60% on FDs maturing 18 months to 2 years, while rates were increased by 10 basis points to 4.70% on deposits maturing 2 years 1 day to 3 years.
Further, the interest rate is hiked by 10 basis points to 4.80% each on FDs maturing 3 years 1 day to 5 years and 5 years 1 day to 10 years. Earlier, the interest rate on these tenures was 4.70%.
On the other hand, interest rates on FDs maturing below 1 year have been kept unchanged.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A 2.5% rate is offered on 7 days to 14 days and 15 days to 29 days maturity, while 2.75% is provided on 30 days to 45 days and 46 days to 60 days maturity.
3% interest rate is offered on deposits maturing 61 days to 90 days, while 3.35% is given on deposits maturing from 91 days to 184 days. Further, the interest rate is 3.6% on deposits maturing 185 days to 270 days, while the 3.80% rate is given on tenures 271 days to less than 1 year.