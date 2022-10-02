ICICI Bank hikes key lending rates by 15 bps: How would your EMI impact?4 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 09:32 PM IST
The private sector lender ICICI Bank has upped its External Benchmark Lending Rate (I-EBLR) by 15 bps. According to the bank's official website, the higher rates take effect on September 30, 2022. Additionally, the bank increased all tenors of its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) rates by 20 bps on Saturday. This move of ICICI Bank comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sharply hiked the main policy repo rate or the rate at which it loans short-term money to banks, by 50 basis points, or to 5.90%, In order to combat inordinate inflation.