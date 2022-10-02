ICICI Bank hikes key lending rates by 15 bps: How would your EMI impact?

How much would your EMI increase?

If the effective repo rate has risen as of the reset date, the effective ROI of the loan account will also rise, which will have an influence on the loan's EMI and tenure. Accordingly, the interest on home loan EMIs at ICICI Bank would rise as well as a result of the new raise, which is 15 bps. Taking into account a customer who obtained a home loan for Rs. 50 lakh with a 20-year term. If, for example, the borrower's home loan's previous interest rate was 9.10%, the new rate after the hike of 15 bps will be 9.25% per cent annually. On an Rs. 50 lakh home loan on a 20-year tenure at a rate of interest of External Benchmark Lending Rate of 9.10 per cent, the customer will have to pay an EMI of ₹45,308, but after the EBLR rate hike of 15 bps to 9.25% per annum of ICICI Bank, your EMI would increase to ₹45,793 which in turn increase your interest amount to ₹59,90,401 and hence total amount payable would be ₹1,09,90,401.