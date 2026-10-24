ICICI Bank, Indian Bank hike FD rates: Check latest rates for senior citizens and general depositors

ICICI Bank and Indian Bank have revised fixed deposit (FD) interest rates on select tenures, with effect from 23 October 2026. These are changes that apply to deposits below ₹3 crore.

The changes have been introduced by banks to align with evolving developments and central bank policies. Subsequently, ICICI Bank has increased rates by 10 basis points (bps) on select longer-term deposits, whereas Indian Bank has raised rates on its special 555-day and 777-day FDs by 15 bps. This write-up is dedicated towards discussing the complete changes and their long-term implications.

To ensure meaningful investments and long-term wealth creation, it is wise for aspiring investors in fixed deposits to carefully understand the introduced changes, clearly acknowledge inflation-related changes, and plan investments accordingly.

ICICI Bank FD interest rates ICICI Bank offers FD interest rates for general citizens ranging from 2.75% to 6.60%, while senior citizens can earn up to 7.20%. The complete details are as follows:

ICICI Bank FD rates for general citizens

View full Image View full Image ICICI Bank FD rates for general citizens

Now, let us look at ICICI Bank's FD rate changes for senior citizens and how they will affect the long-term investments of eligible individuals.

ICICI Bank FD rates for senior citizens

View full Image View full Image ICICI Bank FD rates for senior citizens

Indian Bank FD interest rates Indian Bank, on the other hand, has also revised rates on its ‘special-term deposits’ for 555 days and 777 days, respectively. ‘Ind Grow’ (555 days) and ‘Ind Prosper’ (777 days). The offered interest rates on other listed tenures continue to remain unchanged.

Indian Bank FD rates for general depositors

View full Image View full Image Indian Bank FD rates for general depositors

It is also vital to note that senior citizens receive an additional 0.50 percentage point on Indian Bank’s 555-day and 777-day special FDs. Their revised rates are 7.30% and 7.25%, respectively.

How should you plan your investments in fixed deposits? Investing in any asset class is an individual decision. That is why, when investing in any fixed deposit, aspiring depositors should seek professional guidance from a certified financial advisor and carefully consider the following aspects:

Offered interest rates. Tenure. Premature withdrawal rules. Tax implications. Eventual benefit of the investment Long-term financial goals and objectives.

It is also critical to note that the highest rate may appear attractive and lucrative initially, but the right FD should also align with an investor's liquidity requirements, current financial reality and financial goals.