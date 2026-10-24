ICICI Bank, Indian Bank hike FD rates: Check latest rates for senior citizens and general depositors

ICICI Bank and Indian Bank have revised fixed deposit (FD) interest rates from 23 October 2026. Check the latest FD rates for general depositors and senior citizens, including higher returns on select long-term deposits and Indian Bank’s special 555-day and 777-day FD schemes.

Shivam Shukla
Updated24 Oct 2026, 11:32 AM IST
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ICICI Bank and Indian Bank have revised fixed deposit interest rates from 23 October 2026. Compare the latest FD returns for senior citizens and general depositors across select tenures. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
ICICI Bank and Indian Bank have revised fixed deposit interest rates from 23 October 2026. Compare the latest FD returns for senior citizens and general depositors across select tenures. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

ICICI Bank and Indian Bank have revised fixed deposit (FD) interest rates on select tenures, with effect from 23 October 2026. These are changes that apply to deposits below 3 crore.

The changes have been introduced by banks to align with evolving developments and central bank policies. Subsequently, ICICI Bank has increased rates by 10 basis points (bps) on select longer-term deposits, whereas Indian Bank has raised rates on its special 555-day and 777-day FDs by 15 bps. This write-up is dedicated towards discussing the complete changes and their long-term implications.

To ensure meaningful investments and long-term wealth creation, it is wise for aspiring investors in fixed deposits to carefully understand the introduced changes, clearly acknowledge inflation-related changes, and plan investments accordingly.

Also Read | Want to invest Diwali bonus? Compare returns for ₹50,000, ₹1 lakh in PPF, SIP

ICICI Bank FD interest rates

ICICI Bank offers FD interest rates for general citizens ranging from 2.75% to 6.60%, while senior citizens can earn up to 7.20%. The complete details are as follows:

ICICI Bank FD rates for general citizens

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ICICI Bank FD rates for general citizens

Now, let us look at ICICI Bank's FD rate changes for senior citizens and how they will affect the long-term investments of eligible individuals.

ICICI Bank FD rates for senior citizens

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ICICI Bank FD rates for senior citizens

Indian Bank FD interest rates

Indian Bank, on the other hand, has also revised rates on its ‘special-term deposits’ for 555 days and 777 days, respectively. ‘Ind Grow’ (555 days) and ‘Ind Prosper’ (777 days). The offered interest rates on other listed tenures continue to remain unchanged.

Indian Bank FD rates for general depositors

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Indian Bank FD rates for general depositors

It is also vital to note that senior citizens receive an additional 0.50 percentage point on Indian Bank’s 555-day and 777-day special FDs. Their revised rates are 7.30% and 7.25%, respectively.

How should you plan your investments in fixed deposits?

Investing in any asset class is an individual decision. That is why, when investing in any fixed deposit, aspiring depositors should seek professional guidance from a certified financial advisor and carefully consider the following aspects:

  1. Offered interest rates.
  2. Tenure.
  3. Premature withdrawal rules.
  4. Tax implications.
  5. Eventual benefit of the investment
  6. Long-term financial goals and objectives.

Also Read | Senior Citizen FD rates October 2026: Which banks offer the highest rates?

It is also critical to note that the highest rate may appear attractive and lucrative initially, but the right FD should also align with an investor's liquidity requirements, current financial reality and financial goals.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. FD interest rates, terms and tax implications may change. Verify the latest details with the respective banks and consult a qualified financial adviser before investing.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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