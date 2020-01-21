Private lender ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a ‘cardless cash withdrawal’ facility from its ATMs. This service allows the bank customers to withdraw cash from any ICICI Bank ATM without a debit card 24X7. Speaking on the launch, Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “The offering of ‘cardless cash withdrawal’ from iMobile enables our customers to withdraw cash securely and conveniently for everyday usage and purchases, all from the convenience of their mobile phone. We believe that this proposition of cash withdrawal from an ICICI Bank ATM without using a debit card offers a speedy and unique experience to our customers."

Here are the simple steps to avail the ‘cardless cash withdrawal’ using ICICI Bank mobile app:

1) Log into ICICI mobile app - ‘iMobile’.

2) Select ‘Services’ and ‘Cash Withdrawal at ICICI Bank ATM’

3) Now, enter the amount, select account number, create a 4 digit temporary PIN and submit

4)Yow will receive a reference OTP ( One Time Password)

5) Visit any ICICI Bank ATM. Select cardless cash withdrawal

6) Enter your mobile number

7) Now enter reference OTP.

8) Enter the temporary PIN

9) Now enter the amount to be withdrawn

10) The cash withdrawal request and OTP are valid upto next day midnight.

Advantages of using ICICI Bank's cardless cash withdrawal facility:

-There is no requirement to carry and use debit card or ATM PIN to withdraw cash for daily usage.

-ICICI Bank cardless cash withdrawal facility through ATM is available across all over 15,000 ICICI Bank ATMs.

-The daily transaction limit as well as per transaction limit is set at ₹20,000.

-ICICI Bank's cardless cash withdrawal facility is safe and secure mode of cash withdrawal using ICICI mobile app.

ICICI Bank had recently introduced OTP-based log-in facility for net banking users.

