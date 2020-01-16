ICICI Bank introduces OTP-based log-in for net banking

Private lender ICICI Bank has introduced a facility which will bring a sigh of relief to its customers as they are no longer required to memorise their internet banking passwords. The facility enables the bank’s customers to log-in to their internet banking account using their registered mobile number, a ‘One Time Password (OTP)’ and their debit card PIN.

Speaking on the initiative, an ICICI Bank spokesperson said, “ICICI Bank has always been focusing on enhancing its products and services to make banking more convenient and hassle-free for its customers. In line with this ideology, we have introduced the unique OTP-based login facility for our internet banking customers. Our endeavour to offer this service began with the belief that further simplifying the internet banking log in process would enable our customers to avail the internet banking services with all the more ease, in a few simple steps instantly. This led us to introducing the OTP-based login facility, which is as secure and robust as the traditional method of logging in, as it involves the same two-factor authentication process."

Here is a step-by-step procedure for customers to login using the OTP method:

-Visit www.icicibank.com and click on ‘Login’.

ICICI Bank introduces OTP based log in.

-Enter your mobile number registered with the bank and click on ‘Get OTP’.

ICICI Bank introduces OTP based log in.

-Enter the OTP and your debit card PIN.

ICICI Bank introduces OTP based log in.

-Now, click on ‘Proceed’.

Features of ICICI Bank OTP-based log in

1) Robust security framework including alert e-mails when OTP is generated.

2) Easy navigation between the traditional method of logging in and the newly introduced OTP login.

3) Customer support access to NRI customers in case of trouble with the registered mobile number.

4) Masked debit card number for which the PIN is expected, with only the last two digits visible for easy and quick recognition.





Share Via

Topics ICICI Bank