ICICI Bank launches digital solutions for participants of capital market, custody services

Digital on-boarding and pre-verification of FPI/FDI clients: The Bank offers state-of-art digital platform for onboarding of FPIs/FDIs. The digital process does away with longer turn-around time required for dealing with multiple time zones. The clients can fill the application form online and upload the supporting KYC documents such as Certificate of Incorporation, Memorandum of Association, Regulatory Licenses, etc. for pre-verification process. Once queries, if any, are resolved through the interactive query resolution mechanism on the platform, the clients are required to send the physical documents to the Bank, as required by the regulator. The digital process simplifies the on-boarding journey and reduces the time taken to open custody account, to few days from industry practice of 2 to 3 weeks and eliminates exchange of documents over email.

