Home >Money >Personal Finance >ICICI Bank launches 'Festive Bonanza'; announces offers on home, auto loans

ICICI Bank launches 'Festive Bonanza'; announces offers on home, auto loans

ICICI Bank
2 min read . 11:45 AM IST Livemint

  • ICICI Bank offers are available from October 1, 2021 onwards on various dates during the upcoming festive season
  • The Bank's customers can avail of attractive interest rate (repo rate linked) starting from 6.70% and processing fee starting from 1,100 on fresh home loans

ICICI Bank on Friday announced the launch of a festive bonanza that offers attractive benefits to retail and business customers on various banking products and services. The offers are available from October 1, 2021 onwards on various dates during the upcoming festive season.

ICICI Bank offers on the loan suite:

Home Loans:  The Bank's customers can avail of attractive interest rate (repo rate linked) starting from 6.70% and processing fee starting from 1,100 on fresh home loans and balance transfer of home loans from other banks.

Auto loans: The ICICI Bank is offering  EMIs starting at 799 per 1 lakh. Customers can also avail loan for tenure up to 8 years. Customers can get attractive rate of interest on used car loan starting from 10.5% and can also avail top-up loan on their existing car loan

Two-wheeler loans: EMI as low as 29 per 1,000 for tenure of 48 months. Flat processing fee of 1,499 only

Instant personal loans: The interest rate starting from 10.25% and flat processing fee of 1,999

Enterprise loan- Insta OD: Avail unsecured OD up to 50 lakh and non ICICI Bank customers can avail up to 15 lakh. Pay interest on the amount utilized with no foreclosure charges

ICICI Bank customers can avail attractive discounts across categories using debit/credit card, internet banking and Cardless EMI:

Offers on e-commerce platforms: 10% discount on online shopping with major e-commerce players like Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Tata Cliq and Paytm Mall

Travel: Up to 25% discount on leading travel sites like MakeMyTrip, Yatra, EaseMyTrip and Paytm flights among others

Mobile phones: Get attractive discount and cashback offers on mobiles from Samsung, MI, OnePlus, Realme, Oppo and Vivo

Electronics & gadgets: Up to 10% cashback across leading electronics brands like LG, Bosch, Carrier, Dell, Eureka Forbes, Godrej Appliances, Haier, Panasonic, Sony, Siemens, Voltas, Whirlpool and many more. Customers can also avail attractive discounts at Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Pai International, Kohinoor Electronics, Sargam Electronics, Hariom Electronics, Electronic Paradise, Arcee Electronics, Great Eastern Trading, Sales India, Big C, LOT Mobiles and B NEW Mobiles

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “To support this demand and overall economic growth during the upcoming festive season, we are offering a comprehensive bouquet of offers, discounts and cashbacks for our customers - across several leading brands and e-commerce platforms. The offers are applicable on using ICICI Bank debit / credit cards, internet banking and Cardless EMI".

