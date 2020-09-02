ICICI Bank launches 'Home Utsav'; offers attractive interest rates

ICICI Bank today announced the launch of ‘Home Utsav’, a virtual property exhibition that digitally showcases real estate projects by renowned developers from key cities across the country. The exhibition is available for everyone, including ICICI Bank’s customers and those who are not customers of the Bank. It offers them enhanced convenience, as they can simply browse through these projects online, from the comfort of their home and office. They can also avail exclusive offers such as attractive interest rates, special processing fees and digital sanction of loans, on buying a property through this exhibition. In addition, ICICI Bank’s customers enjoy further benefits as they can avail of the Bank’s pre-approved and insta series of products.

The first ‘Home Utsav’ exhibition has been launched for the Mumbai and Pune region, where over 100 projects by more than 60 developers are being showcased. The exhibition can be accessed on www.homeutsavicici.com. The Bank will organise ‘Home Utsav’ in some other big cities across the country including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Delhi NCR, and Gujarat.

“The exhibition offers a unique combination of a wide range of projects and exclusive benefits like attractive interest rates, special processing fees and digital sanction of home loans, all at a single place.

We believe that this is a good opportunity for everyone, no matter if they are the Bank’s customers or not, to buy their dream homes, considering the lower home loan interest rates and reduced stamp duty on property registrations in some states like Maharashtra. We hope that this endeavour will help customers to own their dream property in a hassle-free and convenient manner," Ravi Narayanan, Head – Secured Assets, ICICI Bank said.

Key benefits of ‘Home Utsav’ include:

· Wide range of projects by leading developers

· Attractive home loan interest rates

· Special processing fees

· Digital sanction of loan through Express Home Loan

· Exclusive direct discounts by developers

Both, ICICI Bank customers and those who are not the Bank’s customers, can participate in ‘Home Utsav’ by visiting: www.homeutsavicici.com