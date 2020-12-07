ICICI Bank launches ‘iMobile Pay’: How to use and key features explained

Speaking on the initiative, Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “Now on, customers of any bank can experience the ease, speed and safety of our mobile banking app. They can link all their bank accounts to this app. It means they can continue to bank with any bank and still use ‘iMobile Pay’ for all their digital transactions. Also, they can undertake all transactions, which they were so far doing through a gamut of payments app, through this app. We believe that users will like this innovation as it offers them the unique benefit of payment apps and banking apps in one single place. “