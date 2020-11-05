ICICI Bank launches ‘Mine’ for millennials

New look iMobile: The customers get instant access to a new-look ‘iMobile’, the Bank’s mobile banking app, with a refreshed UI/UX and millennial friendly language. The new version provides two additional benefits, in addition to the already existing bouquet of features, to customers. One, it provides a customisable personal finance management tool that uses real-time AI based analytics to create one’s own budget, provide insights on history of transactions, a spending tracker with alerts on utlisation of budgets and recommendations for other products based on the spends. These recommendations include credit/debit card upgrade, reward redemption, investment among others. Two, this version of ‘iMobile’ enables the millennial customers to save for their goals in a simple way. Customers can pick up their investment option, out of a list of three, as per their goal and their risk profile.