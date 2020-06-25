ICICI Bank launches ‘Video KYC’ for savings account, personal loan, credit card

ICICI Bank today announced the launch of ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) verification process through video interaction. So, now if you want to open a new savings account, you can complete the documentation through ‘Video KYC’. The Bank has made the facility available for new customers keen to open a savings account, including a salary account, or avail a personal loan with the Bank. The facility is also available for customers applying for ‘Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card’. “The facility of doing KYC verification through video interaction brings in a new paradigm as it makes the whole process digital, friction-less and fast to the customer. Armed with a digital device, PAN card, a pen and paper, a customer can complete his/her KYC process from their home in a matter of few minutes," Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said.

ICICI Bank is the first in the industry to offer ‘Video KYC’ facility for opening salary accounts and availing a personal loan.

ICICI Bank is the first in the industry to offer 'Video KYC' facility for opening salary accounts and availing a personal loan.

This facility comes handy for customers as it allows them to complete the KYC process digitally within a few minutes, without physically meeting a bank official at the branch or their home. It gains even more significance during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as new customers can complete their KYC requirements for an array of banking services remotely and digitally.

ICICI Bank's video KYC facility can be availed by following these simple steps:

1) Apply for opening an account / availing a personal loan or credit card

Customers can apply for an ‘Insta Save’ Savings Account by visiting the Bank’s website. Here, the customer needs to enter PAN, authenticate using Aadhaar and OTP and furnish few other personal demographic details.

2) Click on Video KYC tab

Once the ‘Insta Save’ account is opened or the application is done for personal loan/credit card, the customer needs to click on the ‘Video KYC’ tab visible online or the link received from a bank official. He/she also requires to allow access to the location on the device for geo-tagging within the country, as per the regulatory guidelines. They will then be routed to an ICICI Bank officer who conducts the KYC in real time. This takes only a few minutes.

3) Submit details for Video KYC

The customer just requires to keep handy his/her PAN card, a blank white sheet of paper and a blue / black pen. The Bank officer records the PAN image along with the customer’s signature and facial image via the video call. The Video KYC system simultaneously uses artificial intelligence based facial recognition feature to match the customer with his/her photo available on the Aadhaar site. The Bank’s system records and stores all Video KYCs.

