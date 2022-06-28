ICICI Bank makes interest rate revisions on these fixed deposits: Details here

ICICI Bank FD Rates

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 3.10 per cent on deposits made between 7 and 29 days, and 3.25 per cent on term deposits made between 30 and 45 days. Term deposits with maturities between 46 and 60 days will now pay interest at a rate of 3.50 per cent, while those with maturities between 61 and 90 days will now pay interest at a rate of 4 per cent. On term deposits maturing from 91 days to 184 days, ICICI Bank now provides an interest rate of 4.75 per cent. On deposits maturing from 185 days to 270 days, the bank now offers an interest rate of 5.10 per cent. Fixed deposits that mature in 271 days or less will now have an interest rate of 5.25 per cent, while term deposits that mature in 1 year or less will now have an interest rate of 5.40 per cent. On deposits maturing in 18 months to 10 years, ICICI Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.70 per cent.