ICICI Bank makes interest rate revisions on these fixed deposits: Details here

Interest rates have changed for term deposits, ranging from ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore, according to private sector lender ICICI Bank. The bank has updated its interest rates as of today, June 28, 2022, and currently provides an interest rate range of Rs. 3.10 per cent to Rs. 5.70 per cent.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Interest rates have changed for term deposits, ranging from ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore, according to private sector lender ICICI Bank. The bank has updated its interest rates as of today, June 28, 2022, and currently provides an interest rate range of Rs. 3.10 per cent to Rs. 5.70 per cent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. A maximum interest rate of 5.70 per cent is now being offered by ICICI Bank to both the general public and senior citizens on term deposits with maturities ranging from 18 months to 10 years.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Interest rates have changed for term deposits, ranging from ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore, according to private sector lender ICICI Bank. The bank has updated its interest rates as of today, June 28, 2022, and currently provides an interest rate range of Rs. 3.10 per cent to Rs. 5.70 per cent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. A maximum interest rate of 5.70 per cent is now being offered by ICICI Bank to both the general public and senior citizens on term deposits with maturities ranging from 18 months to 10 years.
ICICI Bank FD Rates
The bank is now giving an interest rate of 3.10 per cent on deposits made between 7 and 29 days, and 3.25 per cent on term deposits made between 30 and 45 days. Term deposits with maturities between 46 and 60 days will now pay interest at a rate of 3.50 per cent, while those with maturities between 61 and 90 days will now pay interest at a rate of 4 per cent. On term deposits maturing from 91 days to 184 days, ICICI Bank now provides an interest rate of 4.75 per cent. On deposits maturing from 185 days to 270 days, the bank now offers an interest rate of 5.10 per cent. Fixed deposits that mature in 271 days or less will now have an interest rate of 5.25 per cent, while term deposits that mature in 1 year or less will now have an interest rate of 5.40 per cent. On deposits maturing in 18 months to 10 years, ICICI Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.70 per cent.
ICICI Bank FD Rates
The bank is now giving an interest rate of 3.10 per cent on deposits made between 7 and 29 days, and 3.25 per cent on term deposits made between 30 and 45 days. Term deposits with maturities between 46 and 60 days will now pay interest at a rate of 3.50 per cent, while those with maturities between 61 and 90 days will now pay interest at a rate of 4 per cent. On term deposits maturing from 91 days to 184 days, ICICI Bank now provides an interest rate of 4.75 per cent. On deposits maturing from 185 days to 270 days, the bank now offers an interest rate of 5.10 per cent. Fixed deposits that mature in 271 days or less will now have an interest rate of 5.25 per cent, while term deposits that mature in 1 year or less will now have an interest rate of 5.40 per cent. On deposits maturing in 18 months to 10 years, ICICI Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.70 per cent.
On June 22, 2022, ICICI Bank last changed the interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. The bank is now giving a regular rate of 2.75 per cent to 5.75 per cent and 3.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent to senior citizens on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Fixed deposits maturing in 5 years 1 day to 10 years offer a maximum interest rate of 5.75% to regular customers and 6.50% to senior citizens.