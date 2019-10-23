Private sector lender ICICI Bank today revised interest rates on fixed deposit (FD). ICICI Bank offers fixed deposits from maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens will continue to get a 50 basis points (bps) higher interest rate than others. Earlier, the bank had revised FD interest rates on 20th September. The lender has kept the interest rates unchanged on short-term deposits maturing in 7 days to less than 1 year. On deposits maturing in 7 days to 14 days, ICICI Bank gives 4% interest, 15 days to 29 days 4.25% and 30 days to 45 days, 5%. On deposits maturing in 46 days to 184 days, ICICI bank offers an interest rate of 5.50%. Deposits maturing in 185 days to 289 days will give you 6% interest and FDs with maturity period 185 days to 289 days gives 6.25% interest.

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 23 October

7 days to 14 days 4.00%

15 days to 29 days 4.25%

30 days to 45 days 5.00%

46 days to 60 days 5.50%

61 days to 90 days 5.50%

91 days to 120 days 5.50%

121 days to 184 days 5.50%

185 days to 289 days 6.00%

290 days to less than 1 year 6.25%

ICICI Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 1 year and 3 years effective 23 October

1 year to 389 days 6.45%

390 days to < 18 months 6.45%

18 months to 2 years 6.85%

2 years 1 day upto 3 years 6.75%

ICICI Bank has cut the interest rate on deposits maturing in 1 year to 3 years. The bank has slashed interest on FD maturing in 1 year to 389 days by 25 basis points and 390 days to less than 18 months by 15 basis points. After the latest revision, ICICI Bank is offering 6.45% on FDs maturing in 1 year to less than 18 months. The bank has slashed interest rate by 15 basis points of FDs with maturities 18 months upto 3 years. Now, FDs with tenure of 18 months to 2 years and 2 years, 1 day to 3 years will fetch you an interest rate of 6.85 and 6.75% respectively.

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 3 years and 10 years effective 23rd October

3 years 1 day upto 5 years 6.75%

5 years 1 day upto 10 years 6.75%

5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 6.75%

ICICI Bank has also reduced the interest rate on long-term deposits maturing in 3 years and 10 years by 15 basis points. After the latest revision by ICICI Bank, these deposits will give 6.75% interest. According to the latest revision, ICICI Bank tax-saver FD (max up to ₹1.50 lakh) will now fetch 15 bps less. These term deposits will give an interest rate of 6.75% after the latest revision.

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 17th October

HDFC Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) maturities with effect from 17th October. The bank offers interest rates from 3.50% to 6.85% on deposits, with maturities from seven days to 10 years. Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 4.00% to 7.35% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

7-14 days 3.50%

15-29 days 4.00%

30-45 days 4.90%

46-60 days 5.40%

61-90 days 5.40%

91 days-6 months 5.40%

6 months 1 day- 9 months 6.00%

9 months 1 day- < 1 year 6.25%

1 year 6.45%

1 year 1 day- 2 years 6.45%

2 years 1 day- 3 years 6.85%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 6.75%

5 years 1 day- 10 years 6.75%

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 10 October

After 25 bps reduction in repo rate by the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI), country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) slashed interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) on select maturities with effect from10th October 2019. After the latest revision, the bank gives interest ranging from 4.5% to 6.4% to general customers and 5% to 6.9% to senior citizens on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

7 days to 45 days 4.50%

46 days to 179 days 5.50%

180 days to 210 days 5.80%

211 days to less than 1 year 5.8%

1 year to less than 2 year 6.4%

2 years to less than 3 years 6.25%

3 years to less than 5 years 6.25%

5 years and up to 10 years 6.25%

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 22 October

Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank has revised the interest rate on FDs on 22nd October 2019. For general customers, the bank gives interest on FDs ranging from 3.5% to 6.90%. Axis Bank offers higher interest rate to senior citizens on select maturities. The bank offers interest ranging from 3.50% to 7.55% to senior citizens.

7 days to 14 days 3.50%

15 days to 29 days 4.00%

30 days to 45 days 5.00%

46 days to 60 days 5.50%

61 days < 3 months 5.50%

3 months < 4 months 5.50%

4 months < 5 months 5.50%

5 months < 6 months 5.50%

6 months < 7 months 6.00%

7 months < 8 months 6.00%

8 months < 9 months 6.00%

9 months < 10 months 6.25%

10 months < 11 months 6.25%

11 months < 11 months 25 days 6.25%

11 months 25 days < 1 year 6.65%

1 year < 1 year 5 days 6.60%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 6.60%

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 6.60%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 6.65%

13 months < 14 months 6.60%

14 months < 15 months 6.60%

15 months < 16 months 6.60%

16 months < 17 months 6.60%

17 months < 18 months 6.60%

18 Months < 2 years 6.80%

2 years < 30 months 6.90%

3 years < 5 years 6.75%

5 years to 10 years 6.75%