ICICI Bank offers ecosystem banking for Indian startups1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 04:06 PM IST
ICICI Bank’s ‘Startup Ecosystem Banking’ offers treasury and transaction banking solutions, lending solutions, digital integrations, handling FDI and regulatory compliances, personal banking services for employees and founders
ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced a comprehensive bouquet of digital and physical solutions to cater to all banking needs of startups across their various life stages. The bank provides innovative solutions through its domestic and international network, and branch at GIFT City, the Gujarat-based emerging global financial and IT services hub, said the lender.
