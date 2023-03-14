ICICI Bank offers ecosystem banking for Indian startups

Rajesh Rai, business head- West & South, Branch Banking, ICICI Bank said, “India has emerged as the third largest startup ecosystem in the world, underlining the country’s vibrant and innovative startup culture. At ICICI Bank, we offer improved convenience to these new-age businesses through agile and technology led solutions across their life stages. Through our comprehensive ‘Startup Ecosystem Banking’, we support the emerging requirement of Indian startups and aim to become the preferred bank of choice in their growth journey."