ICICI Bank personal loan: 7 easy steps for quick approval and seamless disbursal

ICICI Bank offers a seamless process for securing personal loans to meet diverse financial needs, such as education, surgeries, weddings, medical emergencies or home reconstruction.

The bank provides loans of up to ₹50 lakh or more, with repayment tenures ranging from 12 to 72 months. The loan terms depend on several factors, including the applicant’s income, age, eligibility, past repayment history, credit score, and total debt-to-income ratio.

Let us now discuss how you can get your ICICI Bank personal loan approved and disbursed in seven easy steps.

1. Determine eligibility and loan requirements You can use the eligibility tools provided by ICICI Bank to determine your eligibility for a specific loan product.

Generally, salaried individuals aged 23 to 58 years with a minimum monthly income of ₹30,000 and self-employed professionals aged 25 to 65 with the requisite turnover are eligible. A good credit score, stable income, and a consistent repayment history significantly enhance your chances of loan approval.

Note: The eligibility criteria discussed above are illustrative in nature. For individual eligibility criteria, refer to the official guidelines of terms and conditions through the official website of ICICI Bank. As these guidelines are dependent on factors such as creditworthiness, credit score, past repayment history etc.

2. Choose the loan amount and tenure You can consult a certified tax professional to carefully evaluate your financial situation. After this, use the EMI calculator provided by ICICI Bank to choose a suitable loan amount and repayment tenure.

This will help you understand key aspects of your loan, such as your monthly instalments, total repayment period and the overall interest outgo. This approach provides a clear picture of your financial commitments and helps you stay in control of your loan journey.

3. Complete the online application Fill out the application form carefully through ICICI Bank’s official online portal. If you face any issues, reach out to their customer support team for assistance.

Contact details are available on the official ICICI Bank website. Existing customers may also receive pre-approved offers, which can significantly speed up the application process.

4. Submit necessary documents Carefully collect and upload original documents as required by ICICI Bank. These typically include identification proof (such as Aadhaar card or passport), address proof, recent salary slips, tax returns and bank statements.

Self-employed applicants must also provide additional documents like proof of business income and tax filings. This step is complete once the bank verifies and accepts the submitted documents.

5. Application review and approval Once you submit the application form, the bank will carefully review your details and documents. For existing customers with a strong credit profile and good repayment history, approvals can be almost instantaneous.

For new applicants, the review process may take up to 72 hours after document submission. In rare cases, the bank may request additional documentation or clarification.

6. Loan disbursement Once the loan is approved, the disbursement is made directly into the applicant’s bank account. For ICICI Bank account holders, this process can be completed within seconds, provided all eligibility criteria are met and the required documentation and data submission are in order.

7. Repayment and account management You can choose to repay the loan through EMIs over the selected tenure. ICICI Bank offers flexibility with various repayment options, including auto-debit facilities, to ensure timely and consistent payments. These practices help maintain a strong credit score and a healthy credit profile.

By diligently following the seven outlined steps, aspiring borrowers can apply for and secure ICICI Bank personal loan approval and disbursal seamlessly and within the stipulated time frame.

For more information and details, consult a qualified financial advisor or visit the official ICICI Bank website to speak with the bank's designated customer service representatives.

Alternatively, you can visit the nearest ICICI Bank branch in person to gain a better understanding of the loan application process and speak with the designated officials.