ICICI Bank revises bulk FD rates from 29 Sept. Check latest interest rates here

One of the largest private bankers, ICICI Bank has revised its bulk fixed deposit interest rates with effect from September 29. The FDs are from ₹2 crore and above but less than ₹5 crore. These revised FD rates will be applicable for both new and renewed fixed deposits on ICICI Bank. The interest rates are the same for both the general category and senior citizens in these bulk FDs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}