ICICI Bank revises bulk FD rates from today, interest rate as high as 6.80%

Private sector banker, ICICI Bank revised bulk fixed deposit interest rates for both general category and senior citizens with effect from November 23, 2022. A depositor can earn as high as 6.80% on FDs between ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore. The rates are some for both elderlies and the general public, while ranging from 3.75% to 6.80%. ICICI Bank has also revised rates on FDs from ₹5 crore and above with a premature withdrawal facility. The minimum tenure is 7 days while it can be at a maximum of 10 years.

