ICICI Bank revises FD rates: Now get up to 6.50% on a tenor of 1 to 3 years2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 02:47 PM IST
- The leading private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr.
The leading private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, October 28, 2022. Following the modification, the bank is now providing fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years with interest rates ranging from 3.75% to 6.25%. The highest interest rate that ICICI Bank will currently pay on deposits with a maturity of one to three years is 6.50%.