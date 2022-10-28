The leading private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, October 28, 2022. Following the modification, the bank is now providing fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years with interest rates ranging from 3.75% to 6.25%. The highest interest rate that ICICI Bank will currently pay on deposits with a maturity of one to three years is 6.50%.

ICICI Bank FD Rates

The bank will give a 3.75% interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in the next 7 to 29 days, and a 4.75% interest rate on deposits maturing in the next 30 to 45 days, according to ICICI Bank. On deposits that mature in 46 days to 60 days and in 61 days to 90 days, respectively, ICICI Bank will pay interest rates of 5.00% and 5.25%.

Deposits with maturities between 91 and 184 days will now earn interest at a rate of 5.50%, while deposits with maturities between 185 and 270 days will now earn interest at a rate of 5.75%. On fixed deposits maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year, the bank will now pay an interest rate of 6.00% and on those maturing in 1 year to 3 years, the bank is now promising an interest rate of 6.50%. Fixed deposits maturing in 3 years 1 day to 10 years will now pay an interest rate of 6.25%.

View Full Image ICICI Bank FD Rates (icicibank.com)

On fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr, ICICI Bank last hiked interest rates on October 18, 2022. On deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, the bank is now promising an interest rate ranging from 3.00% to 6.10% to the general public and 3.50% to 6.75% for senior citizens. Senior citizens should be aware that the bank's special fixed deposit programme, the ICICI Bank Golden Years FD, will expire soon.

From October 31, 2022, ICICI Bank will no longer provide older folks with its Golden Years FD. On ICICI Bank Golden Years FD, resident senior citizen customers will get an additional interest rate on an FD of 0.15% over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50% per annum. The ICICI Bank Golden Years FD has a tenor of 5 years and a day and up to 10 years. On this tenor, the general public will get interest at a rate of 6.10%, while elderly individuals will receive interest at a rate of 6.75%, which is 65 basis points higher than the standard rate.