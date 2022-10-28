ICICI Bank revises FD rates: Now get up to 6.50% on a tenor of 1 to 3 years

Deposits with maturities between 91 and 184 days will now earn interest at a rate of 5.50%, while deposits with maturities between 185 and 270 days will now earn interest at a rate of 5.75%. On fixed deposits maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year, the bank will now pay an interest rate of 6.00% and on those maturing in 1 year to 3 years, the bank is now promising an interest rate of 6.50%. Fixed deposits maturing in 3 years 1 day to 10 years will now pay an interest rate of 6.25%.

