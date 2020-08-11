ICICI Bank revises fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. Check latest FD rates here

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) with effect from 7th August. The bank offers fixed deposits ranging from 7 days to 10 years. After the latest revision, ICICI Bank gives 2.5% interest on deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days. On deposits maturing in 30 days to 90 days 3% and 91days to 184 days, 4%. On deposits maturing in 185 days to 289 days, ICICI Bank offers an interest rate of 4.40%. After the latest revision, ICICI Bank is offering 4.5% on FDs maturing 290 days to less than 1 year.Term deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 18 months will fetch an interest rate of 5%. Now, FDs with tenure of 18 months to 3 years will give you 5.10% interest. According to the latest revision, ICICI Bank FDs maturing in 5-10 years will now give you 5.50% interest.