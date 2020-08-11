ICICI Bank revises fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. Check latest FD rates here

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) with effect from 7th August. The bank offers fixed deposits ranging from 7 days to 10 years. After the latest revision, ICICI Bank gives 2.5% interest on deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days. On deposits maturing in 30 days to 90 days 3% and 91days to 184 days, 4%. On deposits maturing in 185 days to 289 days, ICICI Bank offers an interest rate of 4.40%. After the latest revision, ICICI Bank is offering 4.5% on FDs maturing 290 days to less than 1 year.Term deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 18 months will fetch an interest rate of 5%. Now, FDs with tenure of 18 months to 3 years will give you 5.10% interest. According to the latest revision, ICICI Bank FDs maturing in 5-10 years will now give you 5.50% interest.
ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public
7 days to 14 days - 2.50%
15 days to 29 days - 2.50%
30 days to 45 days - 3%
46 days to 60 days - 3%
61 days to 90 days- 3%
91 days to 120 days - 4%
121 days to 184 days - 4%
185 days to 210 days - 4.40%
211 days to 270 days - 4.40%
271 days to 289 days - 4.40%
290 days to less than 1 year - 4.50%
1 year to 389 days - 5%
390 days to < 18 months - 5%
18 months days to 2 years - 5.1%
2 years 1 day to 3 years - 5.1%
3 years 1 day to 5 years - 5.35%
5 years 1 day to 10 years - 5.50%
Senior citizens will continue to get a 50 basis points (bps) higher interest rate than others. After the latest revision, senior citizens will get interest ranging from 3% to 6.3% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
ICICI Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens
ICICI Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens is called ICICI Bank Golden Years
Tenure: 5 years 1 day – 10 years
New interest: 80 bps higher
Interest rate: ICICI Bank Golden Years FD scheme offers senior citizens an interest rate of 6.30% per annum.
ICICI Bank also reduced its marginal cost of funds- based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (bps) across all tenors with effect from 1 August.
