ICICI Bank revises fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. Check latest FD rates here

2 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2020, 02:03 PM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • ICICI Bank gives 80 bps higher to senior citizens on ICICI Bank Golden Years FD scheme
  • ICICI Bank also reduced its lending rates by 10 basis points (bps) across all tenors effective 1 August

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) with effect from 7th August. The bank offers fixed deposits ranging from 7 days to 10 years. After the latest revision, ICICI Bank gives 2.5% interest on deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days. On deposits maturing in 30 days to 90 days 3% and 91days to 184 days, 4%. On deposits maturing in 185 days to 289 days, ICICI Bank offers an interest rate of 4.40%. After the latest revision, ICICI Bank is offering 4.5% on FDs maturing 290 days to less than 1 year.Term deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 18 months will fetch an interest rate of 5%. Now, FDs with tenure of 18 months to 3 years will give you 5.10% interest. According to the latest revision, ICICI Bank FDs maturing in 5-10 years will now give you 5.50% interest.

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days - 2.50%

15 days to 29 days - 2.50%

30 days to 45 days - 3%

46 days to 60 days - 3%

61 days to 90 days- 3%

91 days to 120 days - 4%

121 days to 184 days - 4%

185 days to 210 days - 4.40%

211 days to 270 days - 4.40%

271 days to 289 days - 4.40%

290 days to less than 1 year - 4.50%

1 year to 389 days - 5%

390 days to < 18 months - 5%

18 months days to 2 years - 5.1%

2 years 1 day to 3 years - 5.1%

3 years 1 day to 5 years - 5.35%

5 years 1 day to 10 years - 5.50%

Senior citizens will continue to get a 50 basis points (bps) higher interest rate than others. After the latest revision, senior citizens will get interest ranging from 3% to 6.3% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

ICICI Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens

ICICI Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens is called ICICI Bank Golden Years

Tenure: 5 years 1 day – 10 years

New interest: 80 bps higher

Interest rate: ICICI Bank Golden Years FD scheme offers senior citizens an interest rate of 6.30% per annum.

ICICI Bank also reduced its marginal cost of funds- based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (bps) across all tenors with effect from 1 August.

