Latest bank FD rates: SBI vs ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank vs Bank of India

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised fixed deposit rates with effect from 7 August. Many banks like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, Bank of India (BoI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have been reducing interest on their deposit rates citing surplus liquidity. Starting from interest rate of 2.5% on FD deposits between 7 days to 14 days, ICICI Bank is currently offering 5% on deposits between 1 year to 389 days. Customers get 5.35% on FDs with maturity between 18 months days and 2 years 5.1% which rises to 5.35% on deposits of over three years. On term deposits maturing in 3 years to 10 years, ICICI Bank gives 5.50% interest. These rates are with effect from 7 August. Senior citizens get an additional interest rate of 50 basis points across all maturities.

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days - 2.50%

15 days to 29 days - 2.50%

30 days to 45 days - 3%

46 days to 60 days - 3%

61 days to 90 days- 3%

91 days to 120 days - 4%

121 days to 184 days - 4%

185 days to 210 days - 4.40%

211 days to 270 days - 4.40%

271 days to 289 days - 4.40%

290 days to less than 1 year - 4.50%

1 year to 389 days - 5%

390 days to < 18 months - 5%

18 months days to 2 years - 5.1%

2 years 1 day to 3 years - 5.1%

3 years 1 day to 5 years - 5.35%

5 years 1 day to 10 years - 5.50%

Bank of India latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

Bank of India offers term deposits ranging from one year to ten years. The bank offers interest rate ranging from 5.25% to 5.35% on these FDs. These FD rates are effective from 1 August.

1 Year & above but less than 2 Years - 5.35%

2 Years & above but less than 3 Years - 5.25%

3 Years to less than 5 years - 5.25%

5 years and above up to 10 Years - 5.25%

8 years& above to 10 Years- 5.25%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

HDFC Bank offers interest rates from 2.5% to 5.5% on deposits, with maturities from seven days to 10 years. Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. These rates are with effect from 21 July.

7 - 14 days 2.5%

15 - 29 days 2.5%

30 - 45 days 3%

46 - 60 days 3%

61 - 90 days 3%

91 days - 6 months 4%

6 months 1 days - 9 months 4.4%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.50%

1 Year 5.10%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.10%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.20%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.35%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50%

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

Country's top lender offers term deposits ranging from 7 days to 10 years. SBI offers senior citizens’ an additional 50 bps interest rate across all tenors. SBI FDs between 7 days to 45 days gives 2.9% . Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9%. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will fetch 4.4%. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to 3 years will give 5.1%. FDs with tenor 3 years to less than 5 years will now give 5.3% and those maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will give 5.4%. Senior citizens get 3.4% to 6.2% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 5.1%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%

