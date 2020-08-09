Latest bank FD rates: SBI vs ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank vs Bank of India

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised fixed deposit rates with effect from 7 August. Many banks like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, Bank of India (BoI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have been reducing interest on their deposit rates citing surplus liquidity. Starting from interest rate of 2.5% on FD deposits between 7 days to 14 days, ICICI Bank is currently offering 5% on deposits between 1 year to 389 days. Customers get 5.35% on FDs with maturity between 18 months days and 2 years 5.1% which rises to 5.35% on deposits of over three years. On term deposits maturing in 3 years to 10 years, ICICI Bank gives 5.50% interest. These rates are with effect from 7 August. Senior citizens get an additional interest rate of 50 basis points across all maturities.