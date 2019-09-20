Private sector lender ICICI Bank today revised interest rates on fixed deposit or FD rates. ICICI Bank offers fixed deposits from maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens will continue to get a 50 bps higher interest rate than others. Earlier, the bank had revised FD interest rates on 14th August. The lender has kept the interest rates unchanged on deposits maturing in 7-14 days and 15-29 days. The bank is offering 4% interest rate on short-term deposits between 7 days and 14 days, and 4.25% between 15 days to 29 days. On deposits maturing in 30 days to 45 days, ICICI Bank has slashed the interest rate by 25 basis points and now these deposits will give 5% interest. On deposits maturing in 46 days to 184 days, ICICI bank offers an interest rate of 5.50%. The bank has also cut the interest rate on deposits maturing in 185 days to 289 days by 25 bps, these deposits will fetch you an interest rate of 6%. After the latest revision, ICICI Bank gives 6.25% for deposits maturing in 290 days to less than 1 year.

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 20 September

7 days to 14 days 4.00%

15 days to 29 days 4.25%

30 days to 45 days 5.00%

46 days to 60 days 5.50%

61 days to 90 days 5.50%

91 days to 120 days 5.50%

121 days to 184 days 5.50%

185 days to 289 days 6.00%

290 days to less than 1 year 6.25%

ICICI Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 1 year and 3 years effective 20 September

1 year to 389 days 6.60

390 days to < 18 months 6.60

18 months to 2 years 7.00

2 years 1 day upto 3 years 6.90

For FDs between 1 year to 389 days and 390 days to less than 18 months, ICICI Bank has reduced the interest rate by 10 and 20 basis points, respectively. Now, ICICI Bank is offering 6.7% interest for 1 year to 389 days, 6.60% for 390 days to less than 18 months. The bank has cut the interest rate by 10 basis points on FDs maturing in 18 months to 3 years. Now, FDs with tenure of 18 months to 2 years and 2 years, 1 day to 3 years will fetch you an interest rate of 7.00% and 6.90%, respectively.

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 3 years and 10 years effective 20 September

ICICI Bank has also reduced the interest rate on long-term deposits maturing in 3 years and 10 years by 10 basis points. After the latest revision by ICICI Bank, these deposits will give 6.90% interest. According to the latest revision, ICICI Bank tax-saver FD (max up to ₹1.50 lakh) will fetch an interest rate of 6.90%.

3 years 1 day upto 5 years 6.90%

5 years 1 day upto 10 years 6.90%

5 Years Tax saver FD (Max upto ₹1.50 lakh) 6.90%

Many banks including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and IDBI have revised interest rates on their FDs this month.