ICICI Bank revises fixed deposit (FD) rates. Check latest rates here

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) with effect from 20 th November. The bank offers fixed deposits ranging from 7 days to 10 years. After the latest revision, ICICI Bank gives 4% interest on deposits maturing in 7 days to 14 days. On deposits maturing in 15 days to 29 days 4.25% and 30 days to 45 days, 5%. On deposits maturing in 46 days to 184 days, ICICI Bank offers an interest rate of 5.50%. Deposits maturing in 185 days to 289 days will give you 5.75% interest and FDs with maturity period 290 days to less than a year gives 6.00% interest. After the latest revision, ICICI Bank is offering 6.35% on FDs maturing in 1 year to less than 18 months. Now, FDs with tenure of 18 months to 10 years will give you 6.60% interest. According to the latest revision, ICICI Bank tax-saver FD (max up to ₹1.50 lakh) will now fetch 6.60% interest after the latest revision.

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 20 November

7 days to 14 days 4.00%

15 days to 29 days 4.25%

30 days to 45 days 5.00%

46 days to 60 days 5.50%

61 days to 90 days 5.50%

91 days to 120 days 5.50%

121 days to 184 days 5.50%

185 days to 289 days 5.75%

290 days to less than 1 year 6.00%

1 year to 389 days 6.35%

390 days to < 18 months 6.35%

18 months to 2 years 6.60%

2 years 1 day upto 3 years 6.60%

3 years 1 day upto 5 years 6.60%

5 years 1 day upto 10 years 6.60%

5 years tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 6.60%

Senior citizens will continue to get a 50 basis points (bps) higher interest rate than others. After the latest revision, senior citizens will get interest ranging from 4.50% to 7.10% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Canara Bank also revised interest on FDs this month.