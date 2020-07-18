Private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised fixed deposit rates with effect from 14 July. Many banks like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda (BoB) have been lowering their deposit rates citing surplus liquidity. Starting from interest rate of 2.75% on FD deposits between 7 days to 14 days, ICICI Bank is currently offering 5.15% on deposits between 1 year to 389 days. Customers get 5.35% on FDs with maturity between 18 months days and 2 years 5.35% which rises to 5.50% on deposits of over three years. On term deposits maturing in 3 years to 10 years, ICICI Bank gives 5.50% interest. These rates are with effect from 14 July. Senior citizens get an additional interest rate of 50 basis points across all maturities.

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days - 2.50%

15 days to 29 days - 2.50%

30 days to 45 days - 3%

46 days to 60 days - 3%

61 days to 90 days- 3%

91 days to 120 days - 4.10%

121 days to 184 days - 4.10%

185 days to 210 days - 4.50%

211 days to 270 days - 4.50%

271 days to 289 days - 4.50%

290 days to less than 1 year - 4.75%

1 year to 389 days - 5.15%

390 days to < 18 months - 5.15%

18 months days to 2 years - 5.3%

2 years 1 day to 3 years - 5.3%

3 years 1 day to 5 years - 5.50%

5 years 1 day to 10 years - 5.50%

5 Years (80C FD) – Max to ₹ 1.50 lac 5.50%

Here are the latest interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore offered by SBI, PNB, BoB and HDFC Bank:

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

SBI FDs between 7 days to 45 days gives 2.9% . Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9%. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will fetch 4.4%. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to 3 years will give 5.1%. FDs with tenor 3 years to less than 5 years will now give 5.3% and those maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will give 5.4%. SBI offers senior citizens’ an additional 50 bps interest rate across all tenors. Senior citizens get 3.4% to 6.2% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 5.1%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%

Punjab National Bank FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) with effect from 1st July. PNB is offering an interest rate ranging between 3% and 5.3% on fixed deposits maturing in the range of 7 days to 10 years. PNB is offering an interest rate of 3% on 7-45 day fixed deposits and it goes up 4.5% on less than 1 year FDs. On term deposits maturing in one year to upto 3 years, PNB gives 5.25% interest. PNB is offering 5.30 % interest on deposits maturing above 5 years to 10 years. The senior citizens shall get an additional rate of interest of 75 bps over applicable card rates for all maturities on domestic deposits of less than ₹2 crore. For term deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, PNB gives interest ranging from 3.75% to 6.05% to senior citizens.

7 to 14 days - 3%

15 to 29 days - 3%

30 to 45 days - 3%

46 to 90 days - 3.25%

91 to 179 days - 4%

180 days to 270 days - 4.4%

271 days to less than 1 year - 4.5%

333 days - 4.5%

1 year - 5.25%

444 days - 5.25%

555 days - 5.25%

Above 1 year & upto 2 years- 5.25%

above 2 year & upto 3 years- 5.25%

above 3 year & upto 5 years - 5.30%

above 5 years & upto 10 years- 5.30 %

Bank of Baroda FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

Bank of Baroda offers interest rate ranging from 2.9% to 5.3% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. The bank offers special interest rate on FD for senior citizens. Senior citizens get an additional interest of 50 bps. So, after the latest revision, senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 3.4% to 6.30% on these deposits. These rates are applicable from 2 June.

7 days to 14 days - 2.90%

15 days to 45 days- 2.90%

46 days to 90 days- 3.90%

91 days to 180 days - 3.90%

181 days to 270 days - 4.40%

271 days & above and less than 1 year - 4.40%

1 year - 5.10%

Above 1 year to 400 days - 5.10%

Above 400 days and upto 2 Years - 5.10%

Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years- 5.10%

Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years - 5.30%

Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years- 5.30%

Senior citizens: 0.50% for all tenors in below 5 years. 3.40% to 6.3%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates

HDFC Bank offers interest rates from 2.75% to 5.5% on deposits, with maturities from seven days to 10 years. Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. These rates are with effect from 12 June.

7 - 14 days 2.75%

15 - 29 days 3.00%

30 - 45 days 3.25%

46 - 60 days 4.00%

61 - 90 days 4.00%

91 days - 6 months 4.10%

6 months 1 days - 9 months 4.50%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.75%

1 Year 5.25%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.25%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.35%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.50%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50%

