Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) with effect from 1st July. PNB is offering an interest rate ranging between 3% and 5.3% on fixed deposits maturing in the range of 7 days to 10 years. PNB is offering an interest rate of 3% on 7-45 day fixed deposits and it goes up 4.5% on less than 1 year FDs. On term deposits maturing in one year to upto 3 years, PNB gives 5.25% interest. PNB is offering 5.30 % interest on deposits maturing above 5 years to 10 years. The senior citizens shall get an additional rate of interest of 75 bps over applicable card rates for all maturities on domestic deposits of less than ₹2 crore. For term deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, PNB gives interest ranging from 3.75% to 6.05% to senior citizens.