Private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 20 January. The lender offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

After the latest revision on deposits less than 2 crores, ICCI Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.5% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 14 days, 3% for FDs maturing between 30 days and less than 45 days, 3.5% for FDs between 91 days and less than 120 days.

For FDs maturing in 185 days to 210 days, the private lender is offering a 4.4% interest rate. For 1 year to 389 days, the Bank is giving 5%. For 5 years 1 day to 10 years, it will offer an interest rate of 5.6%

ICICI BanFD rates for senior citizens

ICICI Bank offers a higher rate to senior citizens on select maturities. Senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 3% to 6.35% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public with effect from 20 January:

7 days to 14 days- 2.50%

15 days to 29 days- 2.50%

30 days to 45 days - 3.00%

46 days to 60 days - 3.00%

61 days to 90 days - 3.00%

91 days to 120 days - 3.50%

121 days to 150 days - 3.50%

151 days to 184 days - 3.50%

185 days to 210 days - 4.40%

211 days to 270 days - 4.40%

271 days to 289 days - 4.40%

290 days to less than 1 year - 5%

390 days to less than 15 months - 5%

15 months to less than 18 months - 5%

18 months to 2 years - 5%

2 years 1 day to 3 years - 5.2%

3 years 1 day to 5 years - 5.45%

5 years 1 day to 10 years - 5.60%

5 Years (80C FD) – Max to ₹1.5 lakh - 5.45%

