ICICI Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates. Check latest FD rates here2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2022, 05:51 PM IST
- ICICI Bank offers a higher FD interest rate to senior citizens on select maturities.
Private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 20 January. The lender offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
After the latest revision on deposits less than 2 crores, ICCI Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.5% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 14 days, 3% for FDs maturing between 30 days and less than 45 days, 3.5% for FDs between 91 days and less than 120 days.
For FDs maturing in 185 days to 210 days, the private lender is offering a 4.4% interest rate. For 1 year to 389 days, the Bank is giving 5%. For 5 years 1 day to 10 years, it will offer an interest rate of 5.6%
ICICI BanFD rates for senior citizens
ICICI Bank offers a higher rate to senior citizens on select maturities. Senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 3% to 6.35% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public with effect from 20 January:
7 days to 14 days- 2.50%
15 days to 29 days- 2.50%
30 days to 45 days - 3.00%
46 days to 60 days - 3.00%
61 days to 90 days - 3.00%
91 days to 120 days - 3.50%
121 days to 150 days - 3.50%
151 days to 184 days - 3.50%
185 days to 210 days - 4.40%
211 days to 270 days - 4.40%
271 days to 289 days - 4.40%
290 days to less than 1 year - 5%
390 days to less than 15 months - 5%
15 months to less than 18 months - 5%
18 months to 2 years - 5%
2 years 1 day to 3 years - 5.2%
3 years 1 day to 5 years - 5.45%
5 years 1 day to 10 years - 5.60%
5 Years (80C FD) – Max to ₹1.5 lakh - 5.45%
