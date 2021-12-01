OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  ICICI Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Latest FD rates here
Listen to this article

ICICI Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). The bank offers fixed deposits ranging from 7 days to 10 years. ICICI Bank gives interest rates ranging from 2.5% to 5.50% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are applicable from 16 November 2021.

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days - 2.50%

15 days to 29 days - 2.50%

30 days to 45 days - 3%

46 days to 60 days - 3%

61 days to 90 days- 3%

91 days to 120 days 3.5%

121 days to 184 days - 3.5%

185 days to 210 days - 4.40%

211 days to 270 days - 4.40%

271 days to 289 days - 4.40%

290 days to less than 1 year - 4.40%

1 year to 389 days - 4.9%

390 days to < 18 months - 4.9%

18 months days to 2 years - 5%

2 years 1 day to 3 years - 5.15%

3 years 1 day to 5 years - 5.35%

5 years 1 day to 10 years - 5.50%

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for senior citizens

Senior citizens will continue to get a 50 basis points (bps) higher interest rate than others. After the latest revision, senior citizens will get an interest ranging from 3% to 6.3% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

ICICI Bank also offers a special fixed deposit scheme to senior citizens named ICICI Bank Golden Years FD. Under this scheme, senior citizens would get an additional interest rate of 0.30% per annum on their deposits maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout