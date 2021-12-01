ICICI Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Latest FD rates here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

ICICI Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). The bank offers fixed deposits ranging from 7 days to 10 years. ICICI Bank gives interest rates ranging from 2.5% to 5.50% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are applicable from 16 November 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7 days to 14 days - 2.50%

15 days to 29 days - 2.50%

30 days to 45 days - 3%

46 days to 60 days - 3%

61 days to 90 days- 3%

121 days to 184 days - 3.5%

185 days to 210 days - 4.40%

211 days to 270 days - 4.40%

271 days to 289 days - 4.40%

290 days to less than 1 year - 4.40%

1 year to 389 days - 4.9%

390 days to < 18 months - 4.9%

18 months days to 2 years - 5%

2 years 1 day to 3 years - 5.15%

3 years 1 day to 5 years - 5.35%

5 years 1 day to 10 years - 5.50%

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens

Senior citizens will continue to get a 50 basis points (bps) higher interest rate than others. After the latest revision, senior citizens will get an interest ranging from 3% to 6.3% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

ICICI Bank also offers a special fixed deposit scheme to senior citizens named ICICI Bank Golden Years FD. Under this scheme, senior citizens would get an additional interest rate of 0.30% per annum on their deposits maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years.