ICICI Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Latest FD rates here
ICICI Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). The bank offers fixed deposits ranging from 7 days to 10 years. ICICI Bank gives interest rates ranging from 2.5% to 5.50% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are applicable from 16 November 2021.
ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public
7 days to 14 days - 2.50%
15 days to 29 days - 2.50%
30 days to 45 days - 3%
46 days to 60 days - 3%
61 days to 90 days- 3%
91 days to 120 days 3.5%
121 days to 184 days - 3.5%
185 days to 210 days - 4.40%
211 days to 270 days - 4.40%
271 days to 289 days - 4.40%
290 days to less than 1 year - 4.40%
1 year to 389 days - 4.9%
390 days to < 18 months - 4.9%
18 months days to 2 years - 5%
2 years 1 day to 3 years - 5.15%
3 years 1 day to 5 years - 5.35%
5 years 1 day to 10 years - 5.50%
ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens
Senior citizens will continue to get a 50 basis points (bps) higher interest rate than others. After the latest revision, senior citizens will get an interest ranging from 3% to 6.3% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
ICICI Bank also offers a special fixed deposit scheme to senior citizens named ICICI Bank Golden Years FD. Under this scheme, senior citizens would get an additional interest rate of 0.30% per annum on their deposits maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years.
