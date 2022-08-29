ICICI Bank revises interest rates on bulk fixed deposits. Check new rates here

One of the largest private bankers, ICICI Bank has increased its fixed deposits on bulk deposits with effect from Monday onward. The bank offers a 6.05% interest rate on FDs between ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore. With a premature withdrawal facility, the FDs offer interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 6.15%. Senior citizens are already getting an additional interest rate of 0.2% on FDs above 5 years tenure under its Golden Years FD scheme. Banks have been hiking their FD rates since RBI started to hike repo rates by 1.4% in the last three policies.

