ICICI Bank revises interest rates on these fixed deposits: Check new rates here2 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 02:43 PM IST
ICICI Bank, a private sector lender, has increased its interest rates on fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr. The new rates are in effect as of August 26, 2022, according to the bank's official website. Starting today, the bank will provide an interest rate on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years ranging from 3.50% to 5.90%.