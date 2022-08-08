ICICI Bank revises interest rates on these fixed deposits: Details here2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 02:24 PM IST
- The interest rates on fixed deposits above ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore have been revised by the private sector lender ICICI Bank.
Listen to this article
The interest rates on fixed deposits above ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore have been revised by the private sector lender ICICI Bank. According to the bank's official website, the new interest rates take effect on August 8, 2022. And new interest rates on these ICICI Bank deposits are implemented following the RBI's 50-bps increase in the repo rate to 5.40 per cent. ICICI Bank is now giving deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years an interest rate of 3.25 per cent to 5.75 per cent.