ICICI Bank revises interest rates on these fixed deposits: Details here

ICICI Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr maturing in 7 days to 29 days, ICICI Bank will now offer an interest rate of 3.25% and on deposits maturing in 30 days to 45 days the bank will now offer an interest rate of 3.35%. Fixed deposits maturing from 46 days to 60 days will now offer an interest rate of 3.65% and term deposits maturing from 61 days to 90 days will now offer an interest rate of 4.50%. ICICI Bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.00% on deposits maturing from 91 days to 184 days, and the bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.25% on deposits maturing from 185 days to 270 days. The bank will now give an interest rate of 5.50 per cent on fixed deposits maturing in 271 days to less than a year, and a maximum interest rate of 5.75 per cent on term deposits maturing in 1 year to ten years.